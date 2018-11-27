× Driver runs away after hitting hydrant in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – Police in El Cajon are looking for a driver who ran away after hitting a fire hydrant.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. on Mollison Avenue near Broadway.

The broken hydrant shot water into the air and had officials worried about it hitting overhead power lines.

Police diverted traffic away from the area for half an hour while the water was turned off.

Authorities did not release a description of the driver of a white Acura sedan.