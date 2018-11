× Creator of ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ dies at 57

LOS ANGELES — The mastermind behind the international animated hit ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ died at age 57, it was announced Tuesday.

Stephen Hillenburg was diagnosed with ALS last March.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

The series was recently adapted into a musical and earned numerous nominations at the Tony Awards over the summer.

