County, Cal Fire offering free sandbags ahead of rainstorm

SAN DIEGO — Multiple agencies in San Diego County are offering free sandbags ahead of a rainstorm anticipated to begin late Wednesday night.
The majority of precipitation is expected to fall throughout the day Thursday. The rainstorm will be the first to hit this autumn.
To help with preparations, the County’s Department of Public Works, San Diego County Fire Authority and Cal Fire will all offer free sand and bags at locations across the county.
The sandbags will be made available at the following locations:
Sand and Bags
- Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)
- Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701
- Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107
- Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465
- Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243
- Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
P: 760-782-9113
Bags Only
- Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
- Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
- Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
- Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001
- Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA. 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Descanso: 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508 (currently out of bags)
- Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391
- El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
- Escondido: 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508
- Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
- Jamul: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580
- Julian: (Shelter Valley) 72160 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 760-765-0155
- Mount Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281
- Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Pine Valley: 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-473-8445
- Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914
- Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710
- Ramona: (Mount Woodson) 16310 Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150
- Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
- Warner Springs: 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560