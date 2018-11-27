Convicted felon pleads guilty to federal drug, weapons charges

SAN DIEGO — A convicted felon pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Tuesday to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine and heroin along with illegally possessing 11 firearms that included semiautomatic weapons, shotguns, rifles and .357 Magnum revolvers.

Dwight Wayne Jordan, 60, admitted that, on Sept. 8, he was the driver and sole occupant of a BMW X3 traveling on state Route 94 near Market Street when a San Diego police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to a plea agreement.

Although Jordan initially yielded, as the officer exited his vehicle, Jordan accelerated and attempted to flee, running two red lights, prosecutors said.

While attempting to evade the officer, Jordan threw a bag from the window that was subsequently recovered by police, the plea agreement states.

Jordan, of San Diego, admitted that the bag contained approximately two kilograms of cocaine, according to the plea agreement. After the vehicle was stopped and Jordan arrested, officers recovered more than $6,900 in cash that was admittedly the proceeds of drug trafficking, according to the plea agreement.

Law enforcement also executed follow-up search warrants at two locations associated with Jordan in San Diego on Sept. 18.

Those searches yielded 11 firearms; $36,499 in cash that was also admittedly the proceeds of narcotics trafficking; and significant quantities of cocaine base, cocaine and heroin, according to the plea agreement.

Jordan admitted that he illegally possessed the firearms as well as the drugs, which he intended to further distribute, according to the plea agreement.

Due to a prior felony drug conviction, Jordan is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

Jordan’s plea agreement also includes forfeiture of the 11 firearms and ammunition; $43,440 in U.S. currency, and a 2013 Porsche Cayenne in which a portion of the drug proceeds were located, prosecutors said.

The drug charge — possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin — carries a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence and a maximum life sentence and the firearms-related charge Jordan pleaded guilty to — being a felon in possession of a firearm — carries a maximum 10-year sentence, according to prosecutors.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15 by U. S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.