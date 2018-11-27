× Candle blamed for damaging garage in Chollas View fire

SAN DIEGO – A garage fire sparked by a candle damaged to a Chollas View home Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters went to the 700 block of 47th Street shortly before 8:10 a.m. and kept the flames from spreading from the attached garage into the rest of the house, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

It took about 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the garage and $50,000 to its contents, Munoz said.

Officers closed northbound and southbound 47th Street between F and Market streets until around 9:20 a.m., San Diego public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

No one was injured in the blaze.