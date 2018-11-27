Brown grants clemency in 5 San Diego cases, including 2 murders

SAN DIEGO – A recent round of pardons and commutations issued by the Governor’s Office includes five people convicted in San Diego County cases, including two murders and a 1970 conviction for possession of marijuana.

Statewide, Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned 38 people last week and commuted, or lessened, the sentences of 70 people, his office announced.

One of the San Diego defendants who received a commuted sentence is prison inmate Amy Heather Davis, convicted of first-degree murder in the 2005 asphyxiation death of a former actor who’d been found in a suitcase, duct tape covering his nose and mouth. She testified at trial that two unknown assailants had killed him.

In early 2008, when Davis was 26, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown agreed to reduce her sentence to 20 years to life in prison.

The other local commutation was for one of two people convicted in the 1990 death of man shot execution-style. It happened during a robbery that, according to a story published in 1991 by the San Diego Union, netted his killers $30 in cash and about $40-worth of crack cocaine.

In both cases, Gov. Jerry Brown found that each defendant had made a notable turnaround in prison.

