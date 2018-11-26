Woman admits stabbing acquaintance to death at bus stop

EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman who fatally stabbed a female acquaintance during an argument at an El Cajon bus stop pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter.

Judge Robert Amador indicated he would hand down a two-year prison sentence for 24-year-old Alaya Michelle Jenkins, according to Deputy District Attorney Carlos Campbell. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

The prosecutor said Jenkins and the victim — 34-year-old Leia Anderson — knew each other from encounters in the same homeless circles and had a prior disagreement, but it wasn’t clear what the argument at the bus stop was about.

The fatal encounter happened about 3 p.m. last Jan. 16 in the 100 block of West Madison Avenue.

El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller said Anderson was a passenger in a car that pulled up to a bus stop where Jenkins was sitting. The victim and her pit bull got out of the vehicle and a brief argument ensued, Miller said.

Miller said Jenkins produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper and lower body, then fled on foot. Anderson and the dog got back in the vehicle and the driver took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Miller said.

Jenkins was arrested the next day at a nearby hotel and charged with murder.

Campbell said it wasn’t clear whether the stabbing was an accident, self-defense or deliberate.