Police investigate stabbing outside Home Depot

SAN DIEGO — A stabbing attack Monday outside a Home Depot store in Mountain View area left a man seriously injured and a suspect in custody.

Dispatchers received reports around 7:40 a.m. of a stabbing near the intersection of Marketplace Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego public- affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers arrived to find one victim with at least one stab wound to his back, Hernandez said. The unidentified patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

Two citizens helped detain the suspect until police arrived, Hernandez said. The man’s name and age were not immediately available.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s southeastern division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.