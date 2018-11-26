Man shot during armed robbery attempt

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police are searching for two people who shot a man during an attempted armed robbery in El Cajon Monday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mollison Avenue and Interstate 8. The victim told police he was walking when two young men approached him, showed a gun and demanded he hand over his property. When the victim tried to push past them, he was hit in the head with the gun and shot in the arm.

Crews rushed the victim to the hospital to be treated for a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call El Cajon police.