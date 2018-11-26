California Democratic Party chair takes leave of absence after sexual misconduct allegations

Posted 6:32 PM, November 26, 2018, by

Chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Eric Bauman (R) speaks onstage during the Yes on Prop 62 Coalition Announcement at Los Angeles Grand Park on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Yes on Prop 62)

LOS ANGELES — California Democratic Party Chair Eric Bauman is taking a leave of absence while he is investigated for sexual misconduct allegations, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a statement released Monday evening, party spokesman Mike Roth said the leave will continue through the conclusion of an inquiry by an outside counsel.

In a letter sent last week, Daraka Larimore-Hall, vice chairman of the state party, called for Bauman’s removal after speaking to two alleged victims, according to the Times.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories