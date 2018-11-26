California Democratic Party chair takes leave of absence after sexual misconduct allegations

LOS ANGELES — California Democratic Party Chair Eric Bauman is taking a leave of absence while he is investigated for sexual misconduct allegations, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a statement released Monday evening, party spokesman Mike Roth said the leave will continue through the conclusion of an inquiry by an outside counsel.

In a letter sent last week, Daraka Larimore-Hall, vice chairman of the state party, called for Bauman’s removal after speaking to two alleged victims, according to the Times.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.