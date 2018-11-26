× 300 more troops shifted to California for border duty

SAN DIEGO – About 300 troops who were deployed to Texas and Arizona have been shifted to California, the Associated Press reported.

The AP quoted a statement released Monday by the U.S. Northern Command that state that the 300 troops include military police, engineering and logistics personnel. The troops were moved over the past few days, according to Northern Command.

The total number of troops deployed along the border is now about 5,600, down from a high of 5,900, the AP reported. Military personnel forbidden by law from performing policing duties, so their roll has been mostly to reinforce border barrier and perform transportation and logistical support.