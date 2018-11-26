3 injured when pickup fleeing deputies crashes into big rig

SAN DIEGO – Three people were critically injured Monday when the pickup they were in crashed into a tractor-trailer while they were being chased by sheriff’s deputies.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Camino Maquiladora and Pacific Rim Court about two miles east of Interstate 805 and just north of state Route 905 in Otay Mesa. The pickup became wedged under the trailer, and the drive and passengers were trapped in the cab.

It took rescuers with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department about 20 minutes to free all of the victims. One of the people was unconscious and was airlifted to a local trauma center. The other two were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

The chase began at about 2:15 p.m. It was not immediately clear why deputies began chasing the pickup.