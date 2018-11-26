29-year-old bicyclist suffers serious injuries after car drifts into bike lane

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was seriously injured when a car drifted into the bike lane and struck the rider on a Kearny Mesa street, police said Monday.

It happened shortly before 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in a designated right turn lane when the car drifted into the bike lane and struck a 29-year-old man who was riding a bicycle eastbound in the bike lane, Buttle said. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have lights on the bike.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the collision, Buttle said. The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the crash.