SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — All traffic was suspended at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Sunday, said authorities.

The US Customs and Border Protection confirmed the suspension applied to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic by 11:40 a.m.

Southbound lanes into Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry are currently closed. Updates will be provided. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

In addition, northbound vehicle traffic processing at San Ysidro is currently suspended. Updates will be provided as they become available. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

Pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry are also suspended at both the East and West facility. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

Earlier that morning, protestors gathered at Larsen Field in support of the migrant caravan.

