Border shutdown strands travelers on busy holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO -- Thanksgiving is always a busy time of year for travelers, and this year was no different.

But a clash between US Border Patrol agents and members of the migrant caravan in Tijuana made things even more difficult for people returning back to the US from Mexico this weekend. Customs and Border Protection closed the San Ysidro Port of Entry -- the busiest land border crossing in the western hemisphere and the primary artery connecting San Diego and Tijuana -- for nearly six hours after members of the caravan tried to enter the U.S. illegally, CBP officials said.

Border crossings in Otay Mesa and Tecate remained open.

Elsewhere in the region, traffic remained sluggish, but flowing, in some places.

The California Highway Patrol recorded speeds of about 40 mph on the downhill slope into El Cajon on westbound Interstate 8.

Things were much worse in other parts of Southern California: a 16- mile stretch of westbound Interstate 10 into Cabazon was so jammed, the CHP had reports of motorists driving on the wrong side of the freeway to bypass congestion.

Traffic also was jammed for parts of the southbound stretch of Interstate 15 into Southern California from Las Vegas, including in the Cajon Pass.

Northbound traffic on the Grapevine was moving along at an estimated speed of just 15 mph in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles.