Border shutdown forces major outlet mall to close

SAN DIEGO -- After hundreds of Central American migrants surged toward the US-Mexico border from Tijuana Sunday, the nearby Las Americas Premium Outlets, a 560,000 square-foot outlet mall in San Ysidro, was forced to close down.

In a Facebook post, the mall explained that the decision was made to provide "a safe and secure environment" for "shoppers, retailers and employees."

"We just saw planes and a lot of police officers everywhere," one shopper told FOX 5. "It's like a war, I've never seen this down here."

"When I first arrived, I tried to get into a store and the doors were locked," another person said. "It figures -- my luck -- the day I decide to come down here, this happens."

After the surge of migrants rushed toward the border, officials shut down the San Ysidro port of entry to both vehicles and pedestrians for several hours, before reopening to foot traffic shortly before 4 p.m.

Groups of Central American migrants have been converging on the Mexican border cityfor days in their quest to gain entry to the United States. Their presence has drawn Mexican troops, protesters and fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump and Mexican officials.

As crowds amassed at San Ysidro, around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the border, said freelance reporter Alfredo Alvarez, who was in the crowd. The crowds were made up of men, women and a lot of children, Alvarez said.

With bridge and pedestrian border crossings closed in both directions, the migrants headed for the cargo area where the railroad crosses, where they appeared to get close to the border wall, Alvarez said.

Border Patrol agents used tear gas to keep caravan members back from the border fence, CBP confirmed. The agency said some agents were hit by "projectiles" thrown from the other side of the border.

