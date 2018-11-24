Woman injured crossing border near San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — A woman was injured illegally crossing the U.S.- Mexico border, a Border Patrol official said Saturday.

The woman, a Guatemalan citizen, had one child with her whose age was not disclosed, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Eduardo Olmos said.

Agents found her and the child around 8:25 p.m. Friday in an area east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. She had injuries believed to be sustained from scaling the barbed wire border fence nearby.

The woman was treated for her injuries, which weren’t believed to be life-threatening, and she and her child were being processed at a Border Patrol facility, Olmos said.

It was unclear if she planned to claim asylum; the woman told agents she was not part of the migrant caravan that began arriving in Tijuana nearly two weeks ago, according to Olmos.

About 5,000 Central American migrants were in Tijuana as of Friday, with many of them being housed in the Benito Juarez sports complex. Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum on Thursday called the caravan situation a humanitarian crisis and said the city was requesting help from the United Nation’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs