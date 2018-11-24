Stores extending Small Business Saturday sales to compete with Cyber Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Black Friday has ended, but shoppers set their sights on local businesses around San Diego County during Small Business Saturday.

American Express created the national shopping holiday in 2010 to support small retailers.

Approximately 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business remains in the local community, according to the credit card company's website.

An estimated 67 million Americans were expected to take part in the "shop small" movement this year, the National Retail Federation reported. In San Diego County, many neighborhoods participated by setting up a "Shop Small" booth that offered free shopping totes and prizes to those who presented a receipt from a small business.