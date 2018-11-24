Stores extending Small Business Saturday sales to compete with Cyber Monday

SAN DIEGO -- Black Friday has ended, but shoppers set their sights on local businesses around San Diego County during Small Business Saturday.
American Express created the national shopping holiday in 2010 to support small retailers.
Approximately 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business remains in the local community, according to the credit card company's website.
An estimated 67 million Americans were expected to take part in the "shop small" movement this year, the National Retail Federation reported. In San Diego County, many neighborhoods participated by setting up a "Shop Small" booth that offered free shopping totes and prizes to those who presented a receipt from a small business.
In North Park, dozens of boutiques, restaurants, and other retailers offered extended hours and sales.
"What you’re buying is probably going to be more unique, more special, more quality, and you can probably meet the person who made it or who owns the business and see where your money is going," said Serene Griffin, co-owner of Hunt and Gather, a boutique on University Avenue in North Park.
Many stores planned to keep their sales going through the weekend to compete with Cyber Monday.