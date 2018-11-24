Police search for armed man who robbed Carmel Valley Everbowl

SAN DIEGO — Police Saturday were searching fora man suspected of robbing Everbowl in Carmel Valley.

The robbery took place around 6 p.m., when a man walked into the Everbowl in Carmel County Plaza off of Del Mar Heights Road. The store clerk was in the back when he entered. When they came out, they saw the man had a gun and a bag on the counter.

The robber demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot the clerk if they did not comply. An undisclosed amount of money was put into the bag before the man fled the store on foot. He was last seen northbound through the parking lot.

The man was described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 11 inches with a medium build, unshaven face and wearing a blue zip-up jacket with the hood up. He was also wearing a dark beanie and jeans.

San Diego Police Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Sgt. Michael Tansey or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.