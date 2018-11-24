NHTSA issues several recalls of booster and child car seats

SAN DIEGO — The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration recalled several booster and child car seats Friday, impacting products from different manufacturers.

NHTSA issued the following:

Diono Recall:

Diono, an American company that manufactures child safety seats, strollers, car and travel accessories. The brand was founded in 1999 as Sunshine Kids Juvenile Products. Diono is recalling certain Radian R100 Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster car seats. These seats may not protect a child from injury in the event of a crash, NHTSA reported.

Diono recalled approximately 519,052 convertible and booster car seats that have an increased risk of chest injury in the event of a crash, according to NHTSA.

You are not affected by the recall if your convertible car seat was manufactured before November 25, 2013.

If you feel you are impacted by the recall, the company will give you a free remedy kit. Click here to fill out Diono’s recall information form. You can also call 1-888-215-4951 to speak with the company’s customer care team.

Read more here.

Britax Child Safety Inc. Recall:

Britax Child Safety Inc. is recalling certain B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Travel Systems, B-Safe 35 Elite, B-Safe 35 Elite Travel Systems and BOB B-Safe rear-facing infant child safety seats, model numbers E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800, E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S923700, E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X and EXLT34A. The affected seats have a center tab on the chest clip that may break, NHTSA reported.

Britax recalled approximately 207,037 child safety seats . They are working to notify owners and will provide a replacement chest clip, free of charge. The recall began June 21, 2017.

If you feel you are impacted by the recall you visit Britax’s website or call 1-833-474-7016.

Read more here.

Harmony Juvenile Products Recall:

Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling certain Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats. In the event of a crash, the booster’s seat belt may cause excessive force to the restrained child’s chest, NHTSA reported.

Harmony recalled approximately 148,165 booster seats after failing to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Safety Standard number 213, “Child Restraint Systems.”

The company’s recall remedy is still under development. Notices were sent out to owners informing them of the safety risks in August 2018. Harmony will issue another notice when the remedy is developed.

If you feel you are impacted by the recall you can call Harmony customer service at 1-877-306-1001.

Read more here.

Graceco Children Products Inc. Recall:

Graceco Children’s Products is recalling certain certain Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not restrain a child, increasing the risk of injury, NHTSA reported.

Graceco recalled approximately 25,494 child safety seats . The company is notifying owners, and dealers will provide them with a replacement harness, free of charge. The recall began on July 7, 2017.

If you feel you are impacted by the recall you can can Graceco customer service at 1-888-327-4236.

Read more here.