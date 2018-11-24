Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Clairemont crash

CLAIREMOUNT, Calif. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Saturday.

The motorcycle rider and truck collided around 7:18 p.m. at the intersection where Clairemont Mesa Boulevard turns north to become Regents Road, at Luna Avenue, according to the Union Tribune.

The driver in the second vehicle was shaken but not injured, San Diego police told San Diego Union-Tribune.

Officers blocked traffic leading toward the scene of the crash, and California Highway Patrol blocked the off-ramp from eastbound state Route 52 to southbound Regents, the Union-Tribune reported.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for their injuries, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately available. To read more of Pauline Repard’s story for The San Diego Union-Tribune, click here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.