Fatal collision on SR-78 near Ocotillo Wells leaves 2 dead

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. — Two people died Saturday after a collision engulfed both vehicles in flames near state Route 78 and Quarry Road near Ocotillo Wells.

A truck and car collided just before 7 p.m. Officials later confirmed that one person in each vehicle had died. Witnesses reported both vehicles were totaled on state Route 78 near Quarry Road, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Cal Fire was on the scene of the crash. Highway 78 will remain closed for at least one more hour, Cal Fire tweeted.

#78IC [update] Hwy 78 to remain closed for at least 1 more hr. pic.twitter.com/1ypEvSydvF — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 25, 2018

No other information was immediately available. To read more of Pauline Repard’s story for The San Diego Union-Tribune, click here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.