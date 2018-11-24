Fatal collision on SR-78 near Ocotillo Wells leaves 2 dead

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. — Two people died Saturday after a collision engulfed both vehicles in flames near state Route 78 and Quarry Road near Ocotillo Wells.
A truck and car collided just before 7 p.m. Officials later confirmed that one person in each vehicle had died. Witnesses reported both vehicles were totaled on state Route 78 near Quarry Road, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Cal Fire was on the scene of the crash. Highway 78 will remain closed for at least one more hour, Cal Fire tweeted.
No other information was immediately available. To read more of Pauline Repard’s story for The San Diego Union-Tribune, click here.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
33.142380 -116.121498