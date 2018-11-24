CHP makes 39 DUI arrests during Thanksgiving holiday

SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol has arrested 39 people for alleged intoxicated driving in San Diego County so far during its annual Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period.

CHP officers made the arrests between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Saturday in the agency’s jurisdiction in the county, which includes all freeways, as well as roads in unincorporated areas.

All available officers were to be deployed to catch drunk or drug- impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic violators during the enforcement period.

Last year, 43 people were arrested for impaired driving in San Diego County between Wednesday night to Saturday morning over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Statewide, the agency made 574 arrests for impaired driving during the enforcement period, down from 664 last year. And 27 traffic fatalities were reported across all California jurisdictions, though none were in San Diego County. That’s slightly down from 28 last year.

The holiday enforcement period will last through Sunday.