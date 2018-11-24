“Caravan of Love” helps migrants in Tijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A caravan full of supplies and volunteers headed across the border to help the migrant caravan in Tijuana.

Border Angels, a non-profit focused on migrant rights and immigration reform, piled food, clothes, and other necessities in several cars to help members of the migrant caravan.

"We want to show that love is something that you do with actions and now just words," said executive director of Border Angels, Enrique Morones.

Volunteers and several doctors helped the migrants who are now staying at multiple shelters in Tijuana.

"They want to survive. They are escaping horrible situations in their home countries," Morones said.