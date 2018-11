× Water main break in Hillcrest causes street closures

SAN DIEGO — Flooding caused by a water main break in Hillcrest caused street closures Friday, said police.

The water main break happened at the intersection of Third and Pennsylvania Avenues around 7:45 a.m.

The water causes cracks to form in the street and raised the pavement, said police.

The water was shut down. It was expected to be turned back on later in the day.

No other information was immediately available.