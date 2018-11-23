Steph Curry’s Porsche hit twice in 10 minutes on highway

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry, superstar point guard of the Golden State Warriors, was uninjured when two different cars smashed into his Porsche on a Northern California highway Friday.

It all started around 9 a.m. in the Oakland area when the driver of a Lexus lost control of their vehicle and swerved across lanes of State Route 24, hitting Curry as he drove his black Porsche. While Curry waited for help in the center median, the driver of a second car also lost control, veering into the median, hitting a concrete divider and then the Porsche. The two crashes happened in the span of about 10 minutes, according to CHP.

No one is immune to becoming a victim of unsafe driving practices of others. This mornings crash is a reminder to wear your seatbelts! You can walk away from a collision unharmed. Details of this morning's collision involving @StephenCurry30 can be found @ https://t.co/TMVV91ab1L pic.twitter.com/y0PDXr5KOJ — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 23, 2018

Officials said DUI was not suspected in either crash and no arrests were made, but CHP implied the drivers should have been more careful in wet conditions.

“No one is immune to becoming a victim of unsafe driving practices of others,” CHP Oakland wrote online. “Thankfully, everyone walked away uninjured due to everyone wearing their seatbelts.”

Curry posed for a photo with officers after the crash and later tweeted that he was OK.