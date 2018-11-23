Man stabbed attempting to stop altercation involving relative

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday with a stab wound to his back after he confronted a man who punched one of his family members in the face in a Mira Mesa parking lot, police said.

It happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Black Mountain Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 34-year-old man was loitering in a parking lot with two family members when a man rode up on a bicycle and punched one of his family members in the face for unknown reasons, Heims said.

The man attempted to intervene and the suspect stabbed him once in the back then fled on his bicycle, Heims said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of the stab wound, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s who was wearing a black sweater.