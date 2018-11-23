Man hospitalized after crashing Model T

SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Friday after the antique car he was riding in crashed in Clairemont Mesa, police said.

A 49-year-old man was driving his 1920 Ford Model T roadster on Chateau Drive with a 40-year-old man in the passenger seat around 2:30 p.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The driver lost control of the classic car and went over the curb near Varley Court, crashed through a fence and landed in a deep ditch.

Paramedics had to take the driver to a hospital to be treated for head trauma, though his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Heims said. The passenger escaped with only minor bumps and bruises.