Man arrested after credit union robbery

SAN DIEGO — A robbery at a Tierrasanta credit union branch led to one arrest, police said Friday.

A man entered a Navy Federal Credit Union branch in the 10600 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard at 1:26 p.m. and presented the teller with a demand note, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him an undetermined amount of money.

Officers headed to the scene and, after a search, were able to find and detain the suspect, a 57-year-old man, on Porto Court in a nearby residential neighborhood, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Stirk.

The suspect was taken into custody while police investigated, according to Stirk.