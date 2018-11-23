Homeless woman stabbed during argument

SAN DIEGO — A homeless woman was stabbed in the Teralta neighborhood of San Diego Friday afternoon and police arrested the suspect.

Two homeless women were visiting someone in an apartment in the 4300 block of El Cajon Boulevard when they became involved in a heated argument, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey. Around 4:45 p.m., one of the women stabbed the other with a box-cutter-type weapon.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, suffered a cut to her chest. She was treated and released at the scene.

Officers searched the apartment complex and arrested 41-year-old Patrice McMorris on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Tansey confirmed.