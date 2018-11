ALPINE, Calif. — A fire broke out in a garage in Alpine Friday afternoon, destroying two cars and two motorcycles inside.

The blaze started around 3:25 p.m. in a garage detached from a home in the 1500 block of Blue Lilac Lane, according to Alpine Fire Protection District Chief Bill Paskle.

Lakeside Fire District and Heartland Fire and Rescue assisted Alpine Fire Protection District to put out the fire within 20 minutes.