Blaze erupts at vacant house in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO — A fire erupted at a vacant house in Ocean Beach this morning, authorities said.

The blaze in the 4900 block of Voltaire Street started shortly before 4:40 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived at the single-story house and knocked down the flames in the main part of the structure within 20 minutes, a fire department dispatch supervisor said. Flames that spread to the attic of the house were knocked down at 5:10 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.