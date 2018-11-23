Black Friday deals draw crowds across the county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Shoppers wasted no time once Thanksgiving dinner was done, flocking to stores for Black Friday deals starting Thursday evening -- and major shopping areas remained busy through Friday afternoon.

Best Buy was set to open at 5 p.m., but one committed shopper waited a full 24 hours just to make sure he was first in line.

"Brought some lawn chairs, bunch of covers, it wasn’t really that cold. I was here last year and it was colder," Jesse Canales told FOX 5.

Once the doors opened, it was smooth sailing.

"Actually the wait was about 20 minutes, so it wasn’t that bad at all," said one shopper.

Others also praised the store's organization. "Last year was just really confusing, but this year even getting inside was super smooth and really to fast check out," said Kingsley Ramos.

Shopping the deals with ease seemed to be the theme this year, with reportedly more than 40 spots available to check out between cashiers and mobile check outs throughout the store.

Best Buy closed at 1 a.m. and reopened at 8 a.m. with new deals available. SkyFOX cruised the county and spotted plenty of shoppers at local malls, but most parking lots appeared to still have spaces: