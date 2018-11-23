‘Anybody moves, gets shot’: Masked men rob South Bay Verizon store

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two masked men held employees and customers at gunpoint as they robbed a Verizon Store in National City Friday.

The men robbed the store on Plaza Boulevard near Paradise Valley Road around 11 a.m., police confirmed. The robbers took off with an unknown amount of merchandise, and officers had not been able to track them down as of Friday afternoon.

“Black Friday, you know, just trying to get a phone,” one frightened customer, Sam Abalos said. When the two men came in, “they pointed the guns at us … They got mad whenever you tried to get a look at them but I saw they had a gun.”

The gunmen ordered customers and employees to the back of the store and told them to keep their heads down. “I heard a bag filling up with something. They asked, ‘Are these the S10s?’ — they wanted iPhones,” Abalos explained. The robbers also took a gold chain that an employee was wearing.

As they left, Abalos said one of the men told people inside the store, “Anybody (who) moves gets shot.” Eventually employees could tell the robbers had left and called police.

“That was not what I planned,” Abalos said. “You don’t prepare for this moment, you know.”