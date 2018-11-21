SAN DIEGO — Watch live as the San Diego Gulls take on the Ontario Reign at the Valley View Casino Center at 7 p.m.
Watch Live Hockey: San Diego Gulls face Ontario Reign
-
FOX 5 to televise 8 San Diego Gulls games during 2018-19 season
-
San Diego Gulls defeat Bakersfield Condors
-
San Diego Gulls open training camp
-
Gulls to honor Willie O’Ree for Hall of Fame Induction
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls vs. Bakersfield Condors Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
San Diegan Willie O’Ree inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
-
10 things to do while kids are out of school for holidays
-
Prospect Troy Terry making quick impact on Gulls team
-
-
Watch Live: California election update
-
Red Flag conditions remain in SD County
-
San Diego Seals dance team auditions set for this weekend