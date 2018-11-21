Video released of woman in skull mask robbing gas station

SAN DIEGO — Police were Wednesday asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an October armed robbery at an Emerald Hills gas station.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, a woman allegedly ran inside the Valero station on Euclid Avenue just south of state Route 94 and leveled a gun at the clerk, demanding money from the register according to a news release from San Diego County Crime Stoppers. The clerk complied.

Police described the suspect as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, between 140 and 160 pounds and of unknown race. Security camera footage showed she was wearing a white skull mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black-and-silver sneakers.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a newer- model, white Toyota Corolla, which took off northbound on Euclid Avenue, according to investigators. Footage showed the Corolla had no license plates and had black-and-silver wheels.