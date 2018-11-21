Turkey Hotline: Local chefs offer Thanksgiving meal help

SAN DIEGO – If you need help preparing an amazing feast for your friends and family this Thanksgiving, we’re calling in back-up to answer all of your cooking questions.

The FOX 5 Morning News turkey hotline returns Thursday with some of San Diego’s best chefs ready to help.

Chef Ivan Flowers, Chef Bernard from the Marine Room and Chef Kevin Templeton of Barleymash will be here to answer your questions as you prepare your Thanksgiving feast.

You can call the turkey hotline from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday at 844-289-6395.