Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - If you're in charge of bringing dessert for Thanksgiving, the folks at Salt & Straw have unique ice cream flavors.

The artisan ice cream company is out with a collection of Thanksgiving-themed flavors. They include roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, sweet potato casserole with maple pecans and spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

Salt & Straw also serves up a savory flavor called salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey.

San Diegans can try them out at the location in Little Italy.