Rocks smash windshields of cars on Coronado Bridge, injure driver

SAN DIEGO – Two cars were damaged and a driver was injured when rocks crashed through the windshields crossing the Coronado Bridge, police said.

The cars were halfway across the bridge when large rocks went through their front windows just before midnight Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

One car was heading onto Coronado, while the other was leaving it, police said.

A driver was taken to a hospital with a chest injury, according to SDPD. He’s expected to recover.

California Highway Patrol investigators were checking surveillance cameras in the area.