SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a missing Linda Vista woman.

Elizamarie Penones was last seen on November 13 leaving for Mesa College. Penones lives in the Linda Vista area and takes the bus. She is described as Pacific Islander, 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Penones’ whereabouts should call police at 619-531-2000 or the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.