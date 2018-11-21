No charges filed against young man arrested in brutal attack near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — No charges were filed Wednesday against a 19-year-old man arrested along with three teenage girls for allegedly attacking and severely beating a 56-year-old man near Petco Park.

The investigation is continuing into the case against 19-year-old Dominick Wells in connection with the attack that left Edward Leon Starland on life support, said Tanya Sierra, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office.

Three girls, ages 14, 15 and 17, also were arrested on suspicion of felony battery, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs. One of the girls had a detention hearing at Juvenile Court Wednesday.

Starland was attacked about 2:10 p.m. last Sunday near the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Petco Park, Dobbs said.

Police and paramedics found the victim unresponsive.

Investigators determined the victim got into an argument with a group of teenagers and was knocked to the ground, then beaten, the lieutenant said. When witnesses started yelling at the attackers to stop, they fled east on Imperial Avenue, he said.

Wells was arrested about 3:15 a.m. the next morning. It was not clear if he would be released from custody while the investigation continues.