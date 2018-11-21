Motorcyclist seriously injured in intersection crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle at an intersection in the Bay Terraces area, police said.

It happened about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of South Woodman Street and Paradise Valley Road, San Diego Police Department Public-Affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with major injuries, Hernandez said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and did not report any injuries, police said.

A SigAlert was issued around 7:30 a.m. shutting down northbound and southbound traffic lanes on South Woodman Street at Paradise Valley Road.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the circumstances of the crash.