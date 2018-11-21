Motorcycle crash victim remembered one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One year after a motorcyclist was killed by a tanker truck that turned in front of him in Barrio Logan, his grieving family continues to remember and honor their loved one.

"It’s been the worst tragedy we’ve had in our family," Mercy Figueroa said through tears.

Figueroa's brother Omar Moreno was killed on November 20, 2017 when riding his motorcycle on Harbor Drive near Vesta Street. She said she'll never forget the shocking moment she got the call her brother was dead. The father of six left a lasting impact, she added.

"Omar was one-of-a-kind. Good heart, good man, good father, good brother, good son. He got along with everybody," said Figueroa.

Tuesday there was song, prayer and moments of silence among family and friends who gathered to honor a very special life cut short.

Moreno’s family gathered at the marker left behind near the crash sight where a cross now stands. They hope to make a vigil an annual tradition to celebrate his life.