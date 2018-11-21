Man killed in shooting near park in Oceanside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday after a man was found fatally shot near a park in Oceanside, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:50 a.m. from a resident in the 500 block of Calle Montecito reporting that she had heard gunshots in the area, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man lying on Calle Montecito next to Libby Lake Park with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Bussey said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bussey said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, Bussey said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Oceanside police detectives at (760) 435-4832.