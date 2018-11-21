Lottery ticket worth $18,000 sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego convenience store and is worth $18,917, the California Lottery announced.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Oroville. It is also worth $18,917.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $25 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 10, 12, 38, 43 and the Mega number was 12. The jackpot was $24 million.

The drawing was the 18th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.