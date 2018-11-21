Light rain expected early Thanksgiving morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A low-pressure system sweeping into Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday evening and continue into Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS meteorologists said a trough of low pressure is set to reach Southern California Wednesday evening and contains enough moisture to generate precipitation into Thursday morning.

Light rainfall could reach the region Wednesday evening, but the majority of the rainfall is expected late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

Escondido and Oceanside are expected to receive around a quarter-inch of rainfall while one-tenth of an inch is expected near the coast and in the western valleys, NWS meteorologists said. The mountains are expected to get between a quarter-inch and one third of an inch of rainfall and the deserts will see less than one-tenth of an inch of rainfall.

High temperatures Wednesday will reach 70 degrees at the beaches and inland, 71 in the western valleys, 69 near the foothills, 65 in the mountains and 75 in the deserts.

A second unsettled atmospheric system could bring more gentle showers Friday night and Saturday before making way for a return of dry conditions and warmer days next week, the NWS reported.