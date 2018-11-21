Holiday By the Bay opens at San Diego Bayfront Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The Hilton San Diego Bayfront's Holiday by the Bay holiday park will open Wednesday, operating on select days through Jan. 5.

The holiday park will feature a two-story, 100-foot ice slide, ice bumper cars, an interactive light show, a 30-foot Christmas tree, gingerbread decorating and stocking trimming. A portion of each ticket benefits the San Diego chapter of the United Service Organizations, Inc. For adults, the holiday park features craft holiday cocktails and a fire-side lounge.

"We are so excited to unveil the evolution of the highly anticipated annual Holiday by the Bay," said Hilton San Diego Bayfront General Manager Steve Cowan. "We know that this new, uniquely designed, the festive experience will create a lifetime of holiday memories for both visitors and our San Diego local community."

Holiday by the Bay will be open at 5 p.m. at San Diego's Bayfront Park on select days throughout December and early January. Residents can buy discounted tickets at hiltonholidaybythebay.com. Tickets range from $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-11, $5 for active-service military members and free for children 3 years old and under.