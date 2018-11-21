Drill could cause delays at San Ysidro Port of Entry on Thanksgiving

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a “large-scale operational readiness exercise” could result in minimal processing delays at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Thanksgiving Day.

The exercise is planned to begin around 2 p.m. Thursday and last 10 minutes.

“CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and have been making – and will continue to make – necessary preparations. These include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources as needed to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel,” the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement.

