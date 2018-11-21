Clairemont planning group opposes large affordable housing project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Clairemont residents packed a community planning meeting Tuesday night to fight a proposal to build hundreds of units of affordable housing in their neighborhood.

The Clairemont Community Planning Group voted not to support the county's plans to turn a property on Mount Etna Drive into a 184 to 448 unit complex. A vacant, abandoned crime lab now sits on the lot. The planning group came out against the project, saying there are too many concerns that have not been addressed.

"If we have no idea what we're amending, you're just saying, 'Trust us,' and frankly I don't think that's a good idea for Clairemont," one board member said to county officials.

County official said they want to use the land to build affordable housing for people in need, including seniors and people with disabilities.

“It’s very well documented -- the affordable housing crisis is within not just San Diego but this entire state,” said David Estrella, director of the Housing and Community Development Services and Health and Human Services Agency.

Erika Clark, who grew up in Clairemont, said there is a list of concerns with the plans for the four acres of land.

"Every single angle of it to me doesn't work," Clark said.

Residents said they are concerned building a high-rise complex would create parking, traffic and safety issues and put a strain on other community resources.

"Grocery stores -- we're already cramped," Clark said.

County officials told the crowd that the project is in the very early planning stages, and they, along with the developer, are listening to everyone's concerns. But some of residents said they feel like their words are going in one ear and out the other. They vowed to continue voicing their concerns about the project.

"We're going to fight it. We're going to be at every meeting," Clark said.

The county said it will present to proposed development to the San Diego Planning Commission on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m..