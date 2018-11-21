Chef Flowers’ Orange You Spicy Shrimp Crostini

Orange You Spicy Shrimp Crostini by Chef Ivan Flowers

Serves 8

½ Lb. Cooked 21-30 Shrimp, peeled & deveined

Juice of 4 Oranges

Zest of 1 Orange

2 Tbsp. GochuJang

¼ Tsp. Coriander

1 Tbsp. Butter

½ Cup Olive Oil

Salt Pepper

¼ Cup Cointreau

1 3.5 Ounce Package Boursin

1 Sourdough Baguette

1 Tbsp. Fresh Basil

Slice baguette into ½ inch slices. Brush slices with olive oil and toast until golden brown.

Once slices are cool, spread each with Boursin, set aside.

Remove tails from shrimp and cut in half lengthwise, set aside.

In a sauté pan over medium heat add in the tablespoon of butter.

Once butter is melted, add in: orange juice, orange zest, Gochujang and coriander. Stir to combine and cook for 2 minutes. Add in the shrimp and toss to coat. Add Cointreau and cook until alcohol burns off. Remove from heat. Salt and pepper to taste. Place one shrimp half on each bread slice.

Sprinkle topped crostini with a chiffonade of the fresh basil.